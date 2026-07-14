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York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Trading 7.8% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
York Space Systems logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • York Space Systems shares rose 7.8% in Tuesday trading, reaching an intraday high of $20.47 and last trading around $20.63, though volume was far below average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with eight Buy ratings versus three Holds and one Sell; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy and the average price target is $34.90.
  • Recent fundamentals were weak, as the company reported a quarterly loss of $1.51 per share, missing estimates, even though revenue came in at $116.34 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) were up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.6290. 150,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,971,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of York Space Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on York Space Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on York Space Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of York Space Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YSS

York Space Systems Stock Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.87.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter.

York Space Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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