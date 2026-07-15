York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Trading Down 6.7% - What's Next?

York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $19.8340. Approximately 142,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,968,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of York Space Systems in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on York Space Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of York Space Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on York Space Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, York Space Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YSS

York Space Systems Trading Down 7.2%

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -70.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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