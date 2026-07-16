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York Space Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YSS)

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
York Space Systems logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusual options activity: York Space Systems saw heavy put buying on Thursday, with 6,024 puts traded, up 112% from the usual 2,835. That can signal increased bearish positioning or hedging activity.
  • Stock under pressure: YSS shares fell 6.9% to $17.93, well below the 50-day moving average of $27.77 and near the 52-week low of $16.93. Trading volume was also far below average.
  • Mixed analyst sentiment: Analysts mostly remain constructive overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.90. However, recent actions have been mixed, including rating downgrades and a new sell rating from Weiss Ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,024 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 112% compared to the typical volume of 2,835 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on YSS shares. Wall Street Zen raised York Space Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial raised shares of York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on York Space Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of York Space Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, York Space Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YSS

York Space Systems Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of YSS stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 423,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,924. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.82. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.77. York Space Systems has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter.

About York Space Systems

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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