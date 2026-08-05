Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.4240, with a volume of 34824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Youdao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Youdao from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Youdao currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on DAO

Youdao Stock Up 3.2%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.19%.The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.43 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO - Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,286 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Youdao were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company's stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc NYSE: DAO, established in 2006 as a subsidiary of NetEase, is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019, marking a significant milestone in its development as an intelligent learning and knowledge service provider. Since its inception, Youdao has combined cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics to create an adaptive learning ecosystem designed to meet the needs of individual learners and organizations.

At the core of Youdao's offerings is its suite of digital dictionaries and translation tools, including the flagship Youdao Dictionary app and translation engine.

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