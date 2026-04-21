YouGov (LON:YOU) Insider Belinda Richards Buys 10,641 Shares

YouGov plc (LON:YOU - Get Free Report) insider Belinda Richards purchased 10,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 188 per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.08.

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YouGov Stock Performance

YOU traded down GBX 1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 189.70. 1,866,521 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,725. YouGov plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.70. The company has a market capitalization of £223.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

YouGov (LON:YOU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 11.40 earnings per share for the quarter. YouGov had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, analysts predict that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 510 price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a GBX 395 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 370 to GBX 350 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 380 to GBX 350 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 411.

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YouGov Company Profile

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world's largest research networks. Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

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