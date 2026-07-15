Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $13.85. Yuanbao shares last traded at $13.9930, with a volume of 164 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YB. Weiss Ratings cut Yuanbao from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yuanbao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on YB

Yuanbao Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $625.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Yuanbao Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 839.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Yuanbao's payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Yuanbao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Yuanbao in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Yuanbao in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Yuanbao by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the period.

Yuanbao Company Profile

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China's personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.

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