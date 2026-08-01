Yum! Brands Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Yum! Brands NYSE: YUM reported second-quarter growth across its operations excluding Pizza Hut, while management addressed a recent U.S. food-safety issue that has temporarily affected Taco Bell sales and outlined plans to sell Pizza Hut in separate transactions.

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Chief Executive Officer Chris Turner said consumer safety remains the company’s top priority and that Yum!’s teams have acted “quickly and transparently” in response to the industry-wide issue. He said Taco Bell has experienced a meaningful near-term sales impact but expects the effect to be temporary.

Excluding Pizza Hut, Yum! reported 7% system sales growth in the second quarter, supported by 6% unit growth and 4% same-store sales growth. Core operating profit increased 8%, according to Chief Financial Officer Ranjith Roy. Digital sales excluding Pizza Hut approached $9 billion during the quarter and represented 61% of sales.

Pizza Hut Sale Expected to Close in August

Yum! completed its strategic review of Pizza Hut in June and entered separate agreements to sell the business to Yum China and LongRange Capital. The transactions are valued at $2.7 billion in aggregate, with the potential for an additional $75 million earn-out from LongRange Capital by 2030.

Roy said Yum! expects both transactions to close in August. Afterward, Yum! will provide transition services to Pizza Hut outside China, including enterprise technology and finance support. Most of those services are expected to phase out during 2027.

The company expects to receive about $2.3 billion in net proceeds from the transactions. Yum! plans to use a portion to pay down its revolver balance and expects to reserve most of the remaining proceeds for share repurchases, subject to market conditions. Yum! repurchased approximately $670 million of stock during the first half of 2026.

Turner said the sale would create “a stronger Yum! and a stronger Pizza Hut” and allow Yum! to focus on its remaining brands and priorities, including consumer relevance, restaurant economics and digital capabilities.

KFC Development and Global Brand Strategy

KFC, which represented 58% of Yum!’s divisional operating profit excluding Pizza Hut, delivered 6% system sales growth in the quarter. The gain reflected 7% unit growth and 2% same-store sales growth.

KFC opened 660 gross new stores across 55 markets during the quarter. Roy said the brand is expected to have its best development year ever, supported by franchisee confidence and opportunities in both established and underpenetrated markets. The Middle East reached 1,500 KFC restaurants during the quarter.

Management highlighted growth opportunities in India, Southeast Asia, West Africa and Brazil, which together represent more than one-third of the global population. KFC’s restaurant density in those markets is approximately one-fifth of that in its top 25 markets, representing what Roy described as a 20,000-unit opportunity.

KFC is also pursuing a global strategy centered on boneless chicken, sauces, updated restaurant experiences and a refreshed visual identity. Turner said the brand aims to bring core elements of the strategy to its top 20 markets by the end of 2027. In the United Kingdom, KFC’s Pickle Mania limited-time offering helped drive 8% same-store sales growth in the second quarter, while Asia delivered 6% same-store sales growth.

Turner said KFC’s long-term objective is to improve same-store sales growth and average unit volumes. He said the company has seen early evidence of progress in markets including the United Kingdom, Korea, Japan and Brazil.

Taco Bell Sales Recovery Underway

Taco Bell generated 7% same-store sales growth in the second quarter, outperforming the quick-service restaurant industry for the ninth consecutive quarter, according to Turner. Its digital sales mix reached 47%, up five percentage points from a year earlier, with more than half of the growth coming from first-party loyalty channels.

More recently, Taco Bell’s U.S. same-store sales were down 2% quarter-to-date through July 27, Roy said. He noted that the figure included a period of normal growth before the food-safety issue became prominent and that the largest sales impact occurred over the weekend of July 18.

Roy said sales declines had moderated materially since then. Based on the four most recent days discussed on the call, Taco Bell had recovered about halfway to prior-year sales levels. He said the company expects Taco Bell’s third-quarter equity restaurant-level margins to range from 19% to 21%, reflecting lower sales volumes, promotional investments and a higher concentration of company-operated restaurants in more affected markets.

Turner said Taco Bell’s social-sentiment measures had returned to pre-issue levels of positivity and that the company has seen no decline in measures of brand love. He pointed to the brand’s recent promotional activity, including $1 Enchirito and Mexican Pizza loyalty offers, as examples of efforts to reengage customers. The Mexican Pizza promotion produced the highest app traffic, app transactions and loyalty acquisitions of any Taco Bell Tuesday drop, he said.

Taco Bell plans to introduce a redesigned app during the third quarter, with more personalized features, improved menu discovery and expanded order customization. Internationally, the brand recently launched Baja Blast in the United Kingdom, where the first week of the launch helped lift same-store sales by 14%, Turner said.

Byte and AI Remain Central to Growth Plans

Yum! continues to expand Byte, its proprietary AI-enabled technology platform, across its restaurant system. Roy said Byte allows restaurant operators to manage menus, pricing, promotions and store hours through a single platform across ordering channels.

Taco Bell has deployed Voice AI capabilities to more than 900 U.S. restaurants, with additional franchisees adopting the technology. Yum! ultimately aims for Byte to support the vast majority of system sales outside China.

The company said more than 400 specialized AI agents have been created internally to address business tasks, while daily usage of AI productivity tools by corporate employees has increased more than 50% year over year. Yum!’s Collider agency has also developed an innovation database containing information on more than 7,000 food, beverage and marketing concepts across 35 countries.

Looking ahead, management said it remains focused on its “Raise the B.A.R.” strategy: battling for the future consumer, accelerating restaurant unit economics and expanding the company’s technology and digital capabilities.

About Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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