Yum China Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

Yum China has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum China to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

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Yum China Stock Up 2.9%

YUMC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. 2,307,826 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,718. Yum China has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Yum China's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Yum China

Here are the key news stories impacting Yum China this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed revenue strength and margin expansion: total revenue of $3.27B (roughly +10% YoY), operating profit growth and record net new store openings; management said OP margin expanded for the eighth consecutive quarter — evidence of continued recovery and scale in China. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Q1 results showed revenue strength and margin expansion: total revenue of $3.27B (roughly +10% YoY), operating profit growth and record net new store openings; management said OP margin expanded for the eighth consecutive quarter — evidence of continued recovery and scale in China. Positive Sentiment: Large shareholder-return program and dividend support: Yum China said it is on track to return ~$1.5B to shareholders in 2026 (roughly 9% of market cap) and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29/share (ex-dividend May 27, payable June 17) — increases cash yield and supports buyback/dividend-driven EPS per share.

Large shareholder-return program and dividend support: Yum China said it is on track to return ~$1.5B to shareholders in 2026 (roughly 9% of market cap) and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29/share (ex-dividend May 27, payable June 17) — increases cash yield and supports buyback/dividend-driven EPS per share. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and digital/store momentum: coverage notes the stock climbed after the quarter on steady demand, expanding digital engagement and accelerated store expansion — reinforcing the positive sentiment from results. Benzinga: Stock Reaction

Market reaction and digital/store momentum: coverage notes the stock climbed after the quarter on steady demand, expanding digital engagement and accelerated store expansion — reinforcing the positive sentiment from results. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus vs. reported EPS was mixed: reported diluted EPS $0.87—effectively in-line with most estimates (one data point shows a $0.01 miss vs. $0.88). Analysts continue to highlight healthy revenue upside even as EPS comps are close to forecasts. Zacks: Meets Q1 Estimates

Consensus vs. reported EPS was mixed: reported diluted EPS $0.87—effectively in-line with most estimates (one data point shows a $0.01 miss vs. $0.88). Analysts continue to highlight healthy revenue upside even as EPS comps are close to forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Significant institutional selling: Mondrian disclosed the sale of ~5.5M Yum China shares (~$285M), which could create near-term selling pressure and increased supply despite the otherwise constructive operational news. Fool: Mondrian Sale

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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