Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

YUMC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.21.

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Read Our Latest Report on Yum China

Yum China Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. Yum China has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.84%.The firm's revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,656,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Yum China by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,854,198 shares of the company's stock worth $374,959,000 after buying an additional 4,148,966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,957,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,039,945,000 after buying an additional 1,787,450 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 132.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,759,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,827,000 after buying an additional 1,002,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1,727.2% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 779,564 shares of the company's stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 736,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Yum China News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Yum China this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat expectations: Revenue increased 13% year over year to $3.14 billion, exceeding the $3.05 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS rose 21% to $0.70, ahead of the roughly $0.67-$0.69 forecast, while operating profit climbed 14% to $348 million. Yum China Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue increased 13% year over year to $3.14 billion, exceeding the $3.05 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS rose 21% to $0.70, ahead of the roughly $0.67-$0.69 forecast, while operating profit climbed 14% to $348 million. Positive Sentiment: Profitability continued to improve: Operating margins expanded year over year for the ninth consecutive quarter, and same-store sales growth improved sequentially to 1%. Strong delivery sales and continued restaurant expansion provided additional support. Pizza Hut Acquisition and Earnings

Operating margins expanded year over year for the ninth consecutive quarter, and same-store sales growth improved sequentially to 1%. Strong delivery sales and continued restaurant expansion provided additional support. Positive Sentiment: Pizza Hut acquisition adds a growth catalyst: Yum China expects to complete its purchase of the Pizza Hut brand in mainland China in August. Management says owning the brand could accelerate growth and expand margins, improving long-term control over the business.

Yum China expects to complete its purchase of the Pizza Hut brand in mainland China in August. Management says owning the brand could accelerate growth and expand margins, improving long-term control over the business. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain substantial: The company is on track to return approximately $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2026, equivalent to about 10% of its current market capitalization, and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share. Yum China Second-Quarter Results

The company is on track to return approximately $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2026, equivalent to about 10% of its current market capitalization, and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is constructive but not uniformly bullish: Earnings-estimate revisions and consensus price targets suggest further upside, although one cited six-to-12-month target near $49 implies limited appreciation from recent levels. Yum China Analyst Price Targets

Earnings-estimate revisions and consensus price targets suggest further upside, although one cited six-to-12-month target near $49 implies limited appreciation from recent levels. Negative Sentiment: Key risks remain: Delivery-related cost pressure, cautious Chinese consumer spending and execution risks surrounding the Pizza Hut acquisition could limit the benefit of the earnings momentum.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

Further Reading

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