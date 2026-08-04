Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DY

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will earn $5.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.87. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries' current full-year earnings is $15.45 per share.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS.

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Several other brokerages also recently commented on DY. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush set a $654.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dycom Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $554.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Up 3.8%

Dycom Industries stock opened at $416.15 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $451.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.98. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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