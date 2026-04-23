Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IDEX

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for IDEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for IDEX's current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX's Q2 2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of IDEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.90.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Stock Down 0.5%

IDEX stock opened at $203.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $198.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.05. IDEX has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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