Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WGO

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the RV manufacturer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries' current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.36%.The business had revenue of $698.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $755.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Winnebago Industries's revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS.

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WGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Griffin Securities set a $35.00 target price on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Winnebago Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.33.

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Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.9%

WGO stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Winnebago Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.94%.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,237 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $80,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,580,068 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 129,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,354,155 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $54,870,000 after purchasing an additional 937,140 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 993,294 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,184 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $36,030,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

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