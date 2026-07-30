Zacks Research Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Hold

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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COLL has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLL opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $193.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.47 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 95.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 256,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 113.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 102,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,651 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 377,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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