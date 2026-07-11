Zacks Research Downgrades Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) to Strong Sell

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.93.

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Sibanye Gold Stock Down 0.2%

SBSW stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sibanye Gold has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sibanye Gold news, Director Richard Peter Menell purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,023.75. The trade was a 148.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 116.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold NYSE: SBSW is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company's core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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