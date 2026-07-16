Zacks Research Estimates Hasbro's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro's current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro's FY2027 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. Hasbro's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. Roth Capital cut their target price on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Hasbro from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -168.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Key Hasbro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target on Hasbro to $114 from $117, but reiterated an outperform rating, signaling the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels. BNP Paribas Exane price target update

BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target on Hasbro to $114 from $117, but reiterated an rating, signaling the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Roth Capital also cut its target, to $100 from $120, while keeping a buy rating, which indicates analysts continue to view Hasbro as attractive even after trimming expectations. Roth Capital price target update

Roth Capital also cut its target, to $100 from $120, while keeping a rating, which indicates analysts continue to view Hasbro as attractive even after trimming expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Hasbro’s NFL-themed Transformers crossover is drawing attention, with a review highlighting the product line as a consumer-interest story that could support merchandising demand, but it is not yet a clear stock-moving catalyst. 49ers Goldrush Transformers Review

Hasbro’s NFL-themed Transformers crossover is drawing attention, with a review highlighting the product line as a consumer-interest story that could support merchandising demand, but it is not yet a clear stock-moving catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Hasbro was projected to announce earnings soon, keeping investors focused on whether upcoming results can validate recent analyst optimism or disappointment. Hasbro projected to announce earnings

Hasbro was projected to announce earnings soon, keeping investors focused on whether upcoming results can validate recent analyst optimism or disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Hasbro from strong-buy to hold, adding to concerns that the stock may have limited near-term momentum despite broader analyst support. Zacks downgrade

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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