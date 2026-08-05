Zacks Research Forecasts Exelixis' Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelixis' current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelixis' Q1 2028 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXEL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Exelixis in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelixis from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.50.

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Exelixis Stock Up 1.7%

Exelixis stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $610.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.51 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Exelixis by 81.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,181 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,779 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $54,153,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 83.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,458 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 134.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 9,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $491,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $806,201.06. This represents a 37.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 34,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,745,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 952,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,615,850. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 219,170 shares of company stock worth $10,620,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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