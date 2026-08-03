Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Eaton Q3 Earnings

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a report released on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Eaton's current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore set a $453.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $423.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $415.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $404.88 and its 200-day moving average is $385.53. Eaton has a 1 year low of $311.92 and a 1 year high of $436.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 12.75%.The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.460-3.560 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total value of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total value of $7,514,123.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. The trade was a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Eaton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Eaton reported adjusted EPS of $3.15, up from $2.95 a year earlier and above the $3.08 consensus. Sales rose 21.4% year over year to approximately $8.5 billion, exceeding estimates near $8.16 billion. GAAP EPS was $2.11 after amortization, acquisition-related and restructuring charges. Eaton Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Eaton reported adjusted EPS of $3.15, up from $2.95 a year earlier and above the $3.08 consensus. Sales rose 21.4% year over year to approximately $8.5 billion, exceeding estimates near $8.16 billion. GAAP EPS was $2.11 after amortization, acquisition-related and restructuring charges. Positive Sentiment: Electrical demand and data-center growth remain powerful catalysts. Management cited strong Electrical Americas performance, accelerating orders and backlog, data-center demand, acquisitions and solid Aerospace results. The company also raised its organic-growth outlook, signaling continued momentum in its core businesses. Eaton’s Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Electrical Sales, Outlook Raised

Management cited strong Electrical Americas performance, accelerating orders and backlog, data-center demand, acquisitions and solid Aerospace results. The company also raised its organic-growth outlook, signaling continued momentum in its core businesses. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised above consensus. Eaton forecast FY 2026 adjusted EPS of $13.40-$13.60, compared with consensus of $13.34. Analysts at Zacks Research subsequently increased several 2027 and 2028 EPS estimates, reflecting confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Eaton Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Eaton forecast FY 2026 adjusted EPS of $13.40-$13.60, compared with consensus of $13.34. Analysts at Zacks Research subsequently increased several 2027 and 2028 EPS estimates, reflecting confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term expectations are largely priced in. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.56 centers on $3.51, approximately in line with consensus. Eaton’s valuation is also elevated, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 40, while unusually high put-option activity highlights some investor caution. Eaton Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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