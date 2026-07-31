Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Eaton Q4 Earnings

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Eaton's current full-year earnings is $13.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton's Q3 2027 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.69 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $453.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $388.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 12-month low of $311.92 and a 12-month high of $436.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $7,514,123.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. This represents a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,209.88. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton's payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

More Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raises earnings forecasts: Zacks Research increased its estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2026, FY2027, Q1–Q2 2028 and FY2028 earnings. The FY2027 forecast rose to $15.69 per share from $15.62, while FY2028 increased to $17.70 from $17.55, signaling modestly stronger expectations for future growth. Eaton earnings estimates

Zacks Research increased its estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2026, FY2027, Q1–Q2 2028 and FY2028 earnings. The FY2027 forecast rose to $15.69 per share from $15.62, while FY2028 increased to $17.70 from $17.55, signaling modestly stronger expectations for future growth. Positive Sentiment: Japan expansion supports infrastructure demand: Eaton appointed Kose Engineering as an authorized xEnergy panel builder in Japan. Kose will assemble Eaton’s low-voltage switchgear locally, helping the company serve growing demand for IEC-compliant power infrastructure in the country. Eaton collaborates with Kose Engineering

Eaton appointed Kose Engineering as an authorized xEnergy panel builder in Japan. Kose will assemble Eaton’s low-voltage switchgear locally, helping the company serve growing demand for IEC-compliant power infrastructure in the country. Positive Sentiment: Included among growth-stock ideas: Zacks identified Eaton as one of its August picks, citing AI-related and infrastructure demand as potential growth drivers through 2026. Zacks August growth stock picks

Zacks identified Eaton as one of its August picks, citing AI-related and infrastructure demand as potential growth drivers through 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Positive operating backdrop, but premium valuation: Recent commentary points to double-digit revenue growth, acquisition benefits and strong demand ahead of Eaton’s second-quarter results. However, the stock’s elevated valuation could limit additional upside if results or guidance disappoint. Should You Add Eaton Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Recent commentary points to double-digit revenue growth, acquisition benefits and strong demand ahead of Eaton’s second-quarter results. However, the stock’s elevated valuation could limit additional upside if results or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity: Traders bought 13,153 put options, roughly 106% above typical daily volume. This may reflect increased hedging or bearish speculation and could signal caution around near-term volatility. Eaton put-option activity

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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