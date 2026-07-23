Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for FDS FY2026 Earnings

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $17.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.57. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems' current full-year earnings is $17.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems' Q4 2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $19.50 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $21.68 EPS.

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FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $253.00.

View Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $245.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.02. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $424.62. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Key FactSet Research Systems News

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FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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