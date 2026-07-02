Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for PKG Q2 Earnings

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report issued on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Packaging Corporation of America's current full-year earnings is $10.45 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.83.

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Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $238.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $189.03 and a 12 month high of $249.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $222.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.76.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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