Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Terex Earnings

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex's current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex's FY2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TEX. Citigroup upgraded Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Terex in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Terex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.73.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Terex Stock Down 7.9%

Terex stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Terex has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.08%.Terex's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,724,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terex by 801.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,965 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $82,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,996 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $69,802,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Terex by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,094,000 after acquiring an additional 727,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,828,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,012,793.80. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Terex's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Trending Headlines about Terex

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a positive take calling Terex a "top momentum stock" for long‑term investors, highlighting favorable style/momentum metrics that can attract growth/momentum flows. Why Terex (TEX) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term

Zacks published a positive take calling Terex a "top momentum stock" for long‑term investors, highlighting favorable style/momentum metrics that can attract growth/momentum flows. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Terex from "Strong Sell" to "Hold" (reported 4/15), which removes a deep negative label and can reduce downside pressure from sell‑side headlines. TickerReport: Zacks upgrade

Zacks upgraded Terex from "Strong Sell" to "Hold" (reported 4/15), which removes a deep negative label and can reduce downside pressure from sell‑side headlines. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near‑term and long‑term EPS forecasts (multiple notes on 4/14–4/15): small upward revisions to Q1/Q2 2026, Q1/Q2 2027, Q1 2028 and a larger raise to FY2028 (now $6.39 vs prior $6.33). Better modelled earnings ahead can support higher valuation expectations if trends continue. MarketBeat: Zacks research summaries

Zacks raised several near‑term and long‑term EPS forecasts (multiple notes on 4/14–4/15): small upward revisions to Q1/Q2 2026, Q1/Q2 2027, Q1 2028 and a larger raise to FY2028 (now $6.39 vs prior $6.33). Better modelled earnings ahead can support higher valuation expectations if trends continue. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the EPS upgrades, Zacks' public stance is cautious — the firm now shows a "Hold" rating rather than a Buy, so the upgrades are tempered by a neutral recommendation that may limit strong buying interest. Zacks.com

Despite the EPS upgrades, Zacks' public stance is cautious — the firm now shows a "Hold" rating rather than a Buy, so the upgrades are tempered by a neutral recommendation that may limit strong buying interest. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed some near‑term forecasts and previously maintained "Strong Sell" language in earlier notes; they cut FY2026 slightly (to $4.76 from $4.79) and reduced Q4 2026 by $0.01 — mixed/downward tweaks that can keep some investors cautious. MarketBeat: research changes

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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