Zacks Research Upgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to "Hold"

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Insperity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $47.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on NSP

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. Insperity has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -137.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 997,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,550,723.20. The trade was a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,927,862.40. This represents a 11.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 214,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,051,372 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $156,869,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $106,288,000 after purchasing an additional 542,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,769 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 106,079 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,582,949 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $56,963,000 after purchasing an additional 859,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Further Reading

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