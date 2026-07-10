Zacks Research Upgrades Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) to Strong-Buy

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Kronos Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

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Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

KRO stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $681.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 9.6% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company's stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc is a leading global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigments, a white pigment widely used in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and many other industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company markets its products under the “Kronos” brand and has built a reputation for high-quality pigment performance, technical support, and reliable supply. Kronos serves a diverse customer base across coatings manufacturers, plastic compounders, and paper producers, delivering solutions tailored to enhance opacity, color strength, and durability.

In addition to its core TiO₂ offerings, Kronos produces and markets iron oxide pigments and zircon-based specialty chemicals, expanding its portfolio to meet the needs of markets such as construction, ceramics, and glass.

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