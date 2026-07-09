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Zacks Research Upgrades Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) to "Strong-Buy"

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Lionsgate Studios logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Lionsgate Studios from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding to a broadly positive analyst view of the stock.
  • The analyst consensus remains constructive overall, with the stock carrying an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.
  • Lionsgate Studios shares last traded at $13.52, below the 52-week high of $16.70 but above the 52-week low of $5.55, while institutional investors have recently been adding to positions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lionsgate Studios.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LION. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lionsgate Studios from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut Lionsgate Studios from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.60 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lionsgate Studios presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Read Our Latest Report on LION

Lionsgate Studios Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LION opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Lionsgate Studios has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LION. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 9,556,948 shares of the company's stock worth $87,255,000 after buying an additional 2,543,352 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the fourth quarter worth about $51,119,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,168,008 shares of the company's stock worth $47,184,000 after buying an additional 1,441,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lionsgate Studios by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,277 shares of the company's stock worth $44,930,000 after acquiring an additional 331,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lionsgate Studios by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,967,000 after acquiring an additional 168,307 shares during the period.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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