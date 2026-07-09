Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Zacks Research Upgrades Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) to "Strong-Buy"

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Shopify from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding to an overall positive analyst tone on the stock.
  • Other firms remain mostly bullish: Needham, Oppenheimer, and BMO all reiterated buy/outperform views, while the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target price of $156.06.
  • Despite the upbeat coverage, Shopify shares were down 2.2% on the day, opening at $119.22 and still trading below the consensus target, with the stock’s premium valuation cited as a source of volatility.
  • Interested in Shopify? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Shopify from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.58. The stock's fifty day moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Shopify Right Now?

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026
General Mills Is a 5-Star Turnaround Play for Buy and Hold Investors
General Mills Is a 5-Star Turnaround Play for Buy and Hold Investors
By Thomas Hughes | July 2, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines