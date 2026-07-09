Zacks Research Upgrades Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) to "Strong-Buy"

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Shopify from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.06.

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Shopify Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.58. The stock's fifty day moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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