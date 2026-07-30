Zacks Research Upgrades USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) to "Strong-Buy"

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on USCB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded USCB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get USCB Financial alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USCB Financial

USCB Financial Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of USCB stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $402.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at USCB Financial

In other USCB Financial news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $904,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,445,893.50. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $163,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $447,255.81. The trade was a 26.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 210,970 shares of company stock worth $3,836,454 in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,527,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 574,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in USCB Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider USCB Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and USCB Financial wasn't on the list.

While USCB Financial currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here