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Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Zealand Pharma A/S logo with Healthcare background
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Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 37.17, a current ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 68.82%. On average, analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand's pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

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Analyst Recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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