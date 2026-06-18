Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $457,419,000 after purchasing an additional 876,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 724,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,505,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2,635.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 543,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $132,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $437,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

ZBRA stock opened at $232.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.26. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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