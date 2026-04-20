Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.1429.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zenas BioPharma from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zenas BioPharma from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zenas BioPharma from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBIO

Insider Transactions at Zenas BioPharma

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 3,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $70,197.84. Following the purchase, the director owned 426,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,950,091.68. This represents a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. acquired 57,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,863.80. This represents a 15.57% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 256,613 shares of company stock worth $5,178,383 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zenas BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBIO. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,146 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of ZBIO stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Zenas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.54.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

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