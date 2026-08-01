Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Zeta Global logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Zeta Global from “Buy” to “Hold.” Despite the downgrade, the broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with a consensus price target of $28.33.
  • Zeta Global shares opened at $21.60, up 1.1%, with a market capitalization of approximately $5.39 billion and a 12-month trading range of $14.36 to $25.95.
  • Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares for approximately $149,175, reducing her position by 12.96%; insiders own 10.74% of the company, while institutions and hedge funds own 87.75%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZETA. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Freedom Capital raised Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Zeta Global from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $149,175.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,461.50. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Zeta Global by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Zeta Global Right Now?

Before you consider Zeta Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zeta Global wasn't on the list.

While Zeta Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines