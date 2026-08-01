Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZETA. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Freedom Capital raised Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Zeta Global from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.33.

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Zeta Global Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $149,175.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,461.50. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Zeta Global by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

Further Reading

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