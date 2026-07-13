Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Trading 6% Higher - Still a Buy?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.77. 2,519,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,877,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zeta Global from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -201.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In related news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,461.50. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $30,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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