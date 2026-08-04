Zeta Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 39,905 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 27,766 call options.

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Zeta Global Trading Up 6.3%

NYSE:ZETA traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,413,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.39. Zeta Global has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In other news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $149,175.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,461.50. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Zeta Global from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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