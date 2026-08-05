Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Issues Earnings Results

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million.

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Zevia PBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZVIA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 318,060 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,024. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $132.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder De Depot Et Placement D. Caisse sold 2,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $4,085,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,400,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,660,813.20. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 2,460.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zevia PBC from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.42.

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Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a Public Benefit Corporation that produces zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Founded in 2007, the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Zevia's mission centers on offering healthier drink alternatives by using stevia leaf extract and other plant-based ingredients rather than sugar or artificial sweeteners.

The company's product portfolio spans multiple categories, including carbonated sodas, sparkling water, energy drinks, mixers and flavored teas.

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