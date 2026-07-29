Zillow Group (Z) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $757.76 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Zillow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.10 million. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $93.88.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $115,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,630.40. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $205,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,981. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 42,910 shares of company stock worth $1,605,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $133,990,000. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 389.5% during the third quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,468,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,632,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $111,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,192 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,056,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $413,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,197,447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $218,130,000 after purchasing an additional 976,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zillow Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Z

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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