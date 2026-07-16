ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZIM Integrated Shipping Services news, EVP Saar Dotan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $287,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,315.37. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,537,310. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,845,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 378,174.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,782,745 shares of the company's stock worth $80,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,745 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 29,305.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,310,614 shares of the company's stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,157 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,302,000. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 3,248,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 825,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company's stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE ZIM opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.19.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. NYSE: ZIM is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

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