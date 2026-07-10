Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.9%

ZBH opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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