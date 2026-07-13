ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Shares Up 6% - Should You Buy?

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.0950. 1,635,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,826,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTM shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a "market underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 9.8%

The firm has a market cap of $944.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, Director Domenic Maida acquired 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 66,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,831.20. This represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTM. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $255,416,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $150,465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $123,138,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $103,545,000. Finally, RPD Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 17,199,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,851,000 after buying an additional 7,570,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Further Reading

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