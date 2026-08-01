Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair began coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.75.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZURA

Zura Bio Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ ZURA opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $515.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.03. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,567,001 shares of the company's stock worth $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 94,110 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 5,345,115 shares of the company's stock worth $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 713,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zura Bio by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,951 shares of the company's stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,732 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Zura Bio by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 3,734,866 shares of the company's stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $19,338,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

Further Reading

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