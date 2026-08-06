Zura Bio (ZURA) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Zura Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $535.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, July 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zura Bio from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZURA

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

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