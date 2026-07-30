Zymeworks (ZYME) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.4881) per share and revenue of $14.6960 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 126.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZYME opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Zymeworks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 29.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 157.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.33.

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About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. The company specializes in engineered antibody and protein therapeutics designed to address a range of unmet medical needs in oncology and other serious diseases. Through its proprietary platforms, Zymeworks aims to create novel bispecific and multispecific molecules that can simultaneously engage multiple targets and recruit immune effector functions to enhance potency and specificity.

At the core of Zymeworks' innovation is its Azymetric™ bispecific antibody platform, which enables the design of asymmetrical bispecific antibodies with controlled assembly and high stability.

Further Reading

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