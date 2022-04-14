S&P 500   4,430.36 (-0.36%)
DOW   34,680.85 (+0.34%)
S&P 500   4,430.36 (-0.36%)
DOW   34,680.85 (+0.34%)
S&P 500   4,430.36 (-0.36%)
DOW   34,680.85 (+0.34%)
S&P 500   4,430.36 (-0.36%)
DOW   34,680.85 (+0.34%)

Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases 

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases 

Pricing Power Drives Lululemon Higher 

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU)  impressed the market when it reported fiscal Q4 earnings at the end of March. The company beat on the bottom line and raised its guidance as demand and pricing combined to boost the earnings results. In the eyes of Bank of America, accelerating growth is the attractive feature while at Goldman Sachs it is the pricing power they are interested in. Goldman Sachs did a screen for companies with the best margin/ability to offset inflation and Lululemon popped up in the #3 spot in the consumer discretionary sector. 

As it stands now, there are 25 analysts with ratings on Lululemon that amount to a consensus weak Buy. The weak Buy rating has been holding steady over the past year even as some of the ratings lapse and new ones are initiated. The stock has picked up two analysts over the past quarter and we see that trend picking up as the year wears on. At least 9 of the analysts have come out with commentary since the earnings report was released and 8 include price target increases. 

The single price target reduction is to $450 which is above the Marketbeat.com consensus of $435. The consensus price target is about 10% above the current price action and has, notably, trended lower over the past 90 and 30 days periods. The range of new price targets, those released since the Q4 report, is $390 to $507 and comes with a $447 median and $440 mean both of which are just above the consensus so we may have uncovered a turning point in sentiment. 


The Institutions Are Buying Lululemon Athletica 

Institutional activity has been vigorous over the past year and equals about 25% of the market cap with shares trading near $390. The balance of activity has been bullish as well with a net 2.7% of the market cap getting scooped up by sell-side investors. That brings their total holdings up to almost 82% of the company and growing although activity did slack off in Q1. Assuming institutional activity picks back up and with a bullish bias, we see no reason why LULU won’t move up to retest the all-time high near $485. 

And Lululemon Athletica is not finished surprising the market. The company recently announced the expansion of its resale program after a successful two-state test last year. The program is called Like New and allows costumes to trade in “pre-loved” clothing in exchange for a gift card that can be used nationwide or online. According to reports customers are buying into the program and say most items are “good as new”. In view, the move will not only open up a secondary revenue stream but drive new sales as well as attract new customers. 

The Technical Outlook: The Lululemon Reversal Gains Momentum 

Lululemon Athletica put in a bottom during Q1 that turned into a reversal that is now gaining momentum. The price action in the two weeks since the earnings report was released is incredibly bullish and suggests a continuation of the rally is at hand. Assuming the market follows through on the move, we see the stock moving up the $485 region. If not, we may see some consolidation or even a pullback in prices before it retests the high. 

Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases 

Should you invest $1,000 in Lululemon Athletica right now?

Before you consider Lululemon Athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lululemon Athletica wasn't on the list.

While Lululemon Athletica currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
2.3401 of 5 stars		$395.03+5.0%N/A52.67Buy$435.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.