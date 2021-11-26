MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/22 - 11/26

Investors will have a lot of economic data to digest with their holiday meal this year. On the last trading day before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the United States, a slew of economic reports came out. Third quarter GDP was revised higher, the trade deficit narrowed and U.S. consumer spending rose in October. But the news wasn’t all good as the PCE price index showed that inflation in the U.S. continues to run at a three-decade high. And that is a large reason that consumer sentiment is at its lowest level in a decade according to the University of Michigan. The markets will be closed on Thanksgiving and will have shorter hours on Friday. We hope you enjoy this time with family and friends. When the markets open next week, the MarketBeat team will be on the job and looking into the stocks and stories that are moving the market.

Black Friday will put a focus on brick-and-mortar retailers. However, Cyber Monday will put the focus right where it’s been for the last eighteen months. We’re talking about e-commerce and so is Sean Sechler who gives investors three e-ecommerce stocks that look like excellent buys. Sechler was also looking at inexpensive large-cap stocks. That’s right. As Sechler reminds our readers, just because a company has a large market cap doesn’t mean they come with an expensive price tag. And Sechler gave our readers three large-cap stocks that look affordable under $100. And keeping on the theme of stocks that might be overlooked, Sechler also analyzed three under-the-radar stocks that are showing relative strength and have solid business prospects.

The first half of 2021 was disappointing for investors in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). But the second half of the year has been a different story. As Jea Yu points out the chip maker is now firing on all cylinders as demand remains strong even in the face of the global chip shortage. Yu was also looking at fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock which has dropped 35% since it reported earnings. However, Yu believes that this is a case of the company’s earnings report being solid, but not up to the lofty expectations of investors. For that reason, Yu sees FUBO stock as being on the forefront of several catalysts that set it up as an opportunistic buy. Another stock that may be finally beginning to live up to expectations of investors is ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) a company that operates the world’s largest electronic vehicle (EV) charging network. With more EV startups getting closer to production and with funding for a nationwide charging network in the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill, there are several catalysts for CHPT stock.

Like many investors, Thomas Hughes has been paying attention to retail stocks during this earnings season. And this week, Hughes gave readers his picks for three retail stocks that are positioned for a strong holiday season. Turning his attention to specific retailers, Hughes saw a buy on both ends of the spectrum. On the higher end, Hughes sees the sell-off in Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to be overdone and the stock appears to be a good value. Once investors digest the strength of the company’s earnings and consider its status as a strong dividend stock, Hughes expects the stock to rally. In the dollar store category, Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is making news, and generating interest from investors, because the discount chain is raising its prices.

Investing in the tech sector introduces volatility into any portfolio and Sam Quirke was looking at two stocks that are illustrating this very well. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTC) delivered a spectacular earnings report on November 18 but the stock has been riding a roller coaster ever since. However, based on the strength of its solid start to its new fiscal year, Quirke believes the stock can be a solid buy. Another stock that may be a deceptively good buy is Micron (NASDAQ:MU). After several months of not participating in the overall rally in semiconductor stocks, the bearish case looks overplayed and Quirke believes the stock presents a buying opportunity for risk-tolerant investors.

Chris Markoch also was eyeing a couple of retail stocks. In the case of Target (NYSE:TGT), the stock fell sharply after the company’s earnings report. However, Markoch felt the selloff was overdone and advised opportunistic investors to buy into a rally. For Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Markoch noted that the stock has had a pattern of dropping before earnings but rallying to a new high afterwards. And that’s why Markoch was bullish on the stock as it reported strong earnings. And turning his attention to the robotic surgery sector, Markoch was comparing the post-earnings outlook for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and offering his opinion as to which stock looks like the better buy right now .

Many investors have been staying away from Chinese e-commerce stocks and not without reason. However, Kate Stalter makes the case that JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) may be worth your consideration. The stock has been bouncing off a level of support since August and has been making a consistent, but choppy, move higher. And with the stock’s inclusion on the Hang Seng Index, Stalter believes the stock may have a higher upside. Stalter was also writing about Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) which is trying to rebound from a decline off its all-time high of $176.65. The digital and mobile commerce company has “buy now, pay later” model that makes it different from traditional credit cards. And Stalter was also bullish on Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) that is down on what Stalter believes is some profit taking. The cloud-based lending platform delivered a strong earnings report but is seeing its shares falling as investors seem to believe that UPST stock was priced for perfection.

