MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 - 5/24

Key Points The manic market swung sharply in both directions this week, illustrating that uncertainty is the only certainty in this market.

Nvidia delivered an earnings report that smashed elevated expectations but failed to stop a sell-off that may be based on broader economic concerns.

As you enjoy your holiday weekend, here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

5 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale

If you're a shareholder of Nvidia, you had a great week. If you're holding some of the Dow 30 stocks, your experience may have been very different. The market rallied sharply ahead of Nvidia's earnings. However, the day after the company reported, the market sold off sharply, with the sharpest decline coming from the Dow 30 stocks.

The reasons given ranged from simple profit taking after the market's first 100 days of trading in 2024 to concerns stemming from Jamie Dimon's concerns about the broader economy. Either way, investors bought the rumor of Nvidia's earnings but sold the news about the broader market.

Next week will be a shortened trading week due to the Memorial Day holiday. Some of the big names still to report earnings include Costco Wholesale Corp. NASDAQ: COST, Snowflake Inc. NYSE: SNOW and Ulta Beauty Inc. NASDAQ: ULTA, all of which report next week. Investors will also get the second reading of first quarter GDP as well as the Core PCE reading.

Articles by Jea Yu

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE CMG) has had a Nvidia-like performance among consumer staples stocks. And like Nvidia, many investors who missed the growth in CMG stock are looking for the next winner. This week, Jea Yu looked at three restaurant stocks that may offer the same chance for outsized gains.

Another stock that investors may want to "grab" hold of is Grab Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ: GRAB. The company operates a one-stop super app platform in Southeast Asia. Yu explains how Grab embodies the network effect with its combination of ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery and financial services. And while it trades for under $5 today, that may not last much longer.

There's been a shift from growth to value in the last few weeks. It seems that boring is becoming beautiful again. If that describes your investing approach, CVS Health Co. NYSE: CVS may be a value stock to consider as the company prioritizes profitability in 2025.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Investors were on pins and needles waiting for Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ; NVDA) to report its quarterly earnings. The company not only beat expectations, it shattered them. With a 10-for-1 stock split on the way, investors who have been on the sidelines may have a great opportunity to get in on the tip of the AI revolution.

Investors were eyeing the earnings report from Palo Alto Networks, Inc. NASDAQ: PANW for news related to consumer acceptance of its platformization strategy. The company says its strategy is being well received, but the stock is dropping after its earnings. Thomas Hughes explains why this is a buyable dip as analysts raise their PANW stock price targets.

AutoZone Inc. NYSE: AZO is another stock that Hughes identified as a buy-the-dip candidate. The auto parts retailer stock is slumping after an earnings report that was good but perhaps not good enough. However, Hughes explains why the long-term trends are still in place.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Shopify Inc. NYSE: SHOP illustrates why it's tough to take a long position in a volatile market. SHOP stock sank sharply despite an earnings report that wasn't good enough, particularly as it related to the company's guidance. But Sam Quirke explains why analysts are leading the comeback and pointing to the stock's next move higher.

Good, but not good enough, may be the situation facing Micron Technology Inc. NASDAQ: MU in advance of its upcoming earnings. MU stock has been up more than 150% since the beginning of 2023, but analysts still believe more growth is possible. That makes the company's upcoming earnings report one to watch, as it could send the stock moving sharply higher or lower.

Quirke also analyzed the recent price action in Wayfair NYSE: W. The stock shot higher after a better-than-expected earnings report. However, after giving up about half those gains, the stock looks to be at an inflection point. As Quirke writes, investors should pay attention to analyst sentiment, which is forecasting the potential for multi-year highs for Wayfair stock.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Nvidia got the headlines this week, but how are the rest of the Magnificent Seven stocks doing as we near the halfway point of 2024? Ryan Hasson looked at that question and provided a first half progress report for each stock.

The recent price action in the meme stocks may stir up familiar FOMO among investors. To be fair, many meme stocks are poor investments. However, if you're considering speculating, you'll want to see why Hasson believes that while some of these stocks are fool's gold, other meme stocks may offer solid buying opportunities.

As many retail (i.e., individual) investors know, it takes both retail and institutional investor interest to really move a stock. That's the case for two stocks that retail traders have liked for a long time. Now that institutions are beginning to join, there could be significant upside ahead.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Gold has been one of the best-performing assets this year, but Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli points out that investors shouldn't forget about copper. Copper will be essential to the long-term increase in demand for electricity, specifically fueled by data centers. Osorio-Mazilli analyzes three copper stocks that should be on investors' radars.

Osorio-Mazilli also explained Michael Burry's recent shift from Amazon.com Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN to Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). As with U.S. stocks, you have to be selective with Chinese stocks, but the fact that big names are looking at BABA stock should at least make you take a closer look.

While some Dow stocks had a rough week, Osorio-Mazilli points out that this is coming after the index cracked the 40,000 mark for the first time. He also shares three Dow stocks that investors should consider heading into the back half of 2024.

