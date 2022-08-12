MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 - 8/12

Inflation continues to have a huge impact on the market. This week, both the CPI and PPI numbers came in slightly below expectations. Does this mean inflation has peaked? Investors seem to believe that’s the case. The “better-than-expected” numbers are fueling a rally. Markets are well off their June lows and some exchanges have moved out of correction territory. We don’t know how long this rally will last and we don’t advise that you engage in market timing. Our goal at MarketBeat is to highlight the stocks and trends that are impacting the market so you can make informed and profitable investment decisions. Here are some of the articles we believe you should look at this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

This week Jea Yu helped investors understand how they can position their portfolio during a recession. In addition to giving investors a historic look at how the market performed during the last three recessions, Yu also gave investors a technical signal that they can use to identify when the recession will end. In the meantime, diversification remains a key strategy for investors. It’s also a quality to look for in the companies you invest in. This is why investors may want to consider an investment in Honeywell (NYSE:HON). As Yu notes, investors get the “DNA of a technology company combined with a mature and seasoned manufacturing and industrial giant.” And Yu also was analyzing how the growth in the electric vehicle sector is driving demand for aluminum which is likely to be bullish for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) stock.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Many investors know there’s a difference between price and value. Thomas Hughes notes that this is the case with Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN). Although the company is trading at a favorable P/E ratio compared to its competition, investors will have to look deeper to see if the shares offer real value. The outlook appears to be more favorable for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL). With many retailers getting ready to report earnings, Hughes analyzes two reasons why investors may want to buy into RL stock. Hughes was also looking at the recent earnings report for Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS). Compared to many other EV companies, Workhorse is still in its infancy and has already had a recall on its flagship vehicle. However, if the company achieves its guidance, there may be opportunity for investors.

Articles by Sam Quirke

“Cooler” inflation numbers are driving the market higher, but so is Disney (NYSE:DIS). Sam Quirke analyzes the company’s stellar earnings report which shows that consumers are investing in experiences, including going to Disney theme parks. But the company is also showing strength in its streaming business which is recharging the sum of its parts thesis. Quirke was also analyzing Nio (NYSE:NIO) which is bouncing off its lows and is posting solid delivery numbers which helps solidify its position as one of the top EV companies behind Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Articles by Chris Markoch

The biotech sector is inherently risky. However, with that risk comes the potential for a market-beating reward. This week Chris Markoch analyzed two biotech stocks and offered an explanation of why they may appeal to investors with different investing styles. Markoch was also analyzing CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NYSE:WBA) in terms of your investment objectives. And with consumers proving that they are willing to spend on travel, Markoch was looking at three hotel stocks which may be ready to climb after earnings.

Articles by Matthew North

The bubble on cannabis stocks burst several years ago and has yet to re-inflate. However, Matthew North was looking at Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) and the state of the company’s business prior to the company recent earnings report on August 9. While there are reasons to like CRON stock from a fundamental perspective, North cautions that the socioeconomic picture for cannabis may continue to make cannabis stocks a risk. North was also looking at Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX). The company reported mixed earnings, which is why North analyzes how Freeport-McMoran stacks up against its competitors which is a useful tool for investors to interpret earnings.

Articles by Kate Stalter

One of the useful ways to analyze a stock is with a head-to-head comparison against one of its competitors. Kate Stalter helps investors with their research by providing a head-to-head analysis of stocks in three different sectors. The medical devices sector has been held back by pandemic headwinds, but as Stalter writes there may be an opportunity for both Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). The home improvement sector remains strong despite weakness in the broader housing market. And investors looking to invest in the sector would do well to read Stalter’s reasoning on why Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) may be ready to move higher. And with retail stocks in focus next week, Stalter also offers analysis on whether Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or Target (NYSE:TGT) is the better buy.

