Free Trial
→ Kiss of death from Joe Biden (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

This DevOps Stock Lights Up on Acquisition Speculation

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 23, 2024
Business people shaking hands, Greeting Deal Concept with Stock market or forex trading graph and money coin stack, modern city background.

Key Points

  • GitLab provides a DevSecOps software platform for over 30 million users worldwide.
  • GitLab shares surged on rumors of a potential buyout from Datadog, whose shares dropped on the news.
  • GitLab has made no comments regarding any interest in selling the company.
  • 5 stocks we like better than GitLab

GitLab Today

GitLab Inc. stock logo
GTLBGTLB 90-day performance
GitLab
$53.54
-0.03 (-0.06%)
(As of 07/22/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$40.19
$78.53
Price Target
$67.30
Add to Watchlist

DevOps platform provider GitLab Inc. NASDAQ: GTLB saw its shares surge over 10% on speculation that the company is exploring a sale after attracting buyout interest. Furthermore, a sense of urgency arose as the acquisition interest may spark other interested parties to strike first. This is all rumors being spread around as the company made no announcements, nor has any party actually come forward with an announcement. Shares peaked at $56.50 while holding gap-fill support at $52.04.

GitLab operates in the computer and technology sector, competing with other DevOps platformers, including Amazon.com Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN, Microsoft Co. NASDAQ: MSFT, and Oracle Co. NYSE: ORCL.

What Does GitLab Do?

GitLab provides a development, security, and operations (DevSecOps) software platform. It’s also one of the most popular Git repositories, which is a central location to store software development files. This enables better collaboration between developers and departments, providing superior version control and delivery. Git repositories are a single source of truth regarding the software being developed. GitLab also integrates enhanced security measures throughout the software development cycle, making it a scalable, all-in-one, single-stop DevSecOps platform for over 30 million users.

Speculation of GitLab's Potential Acquirers

Many names are being floated around regarding which companies are interested or would be a great fit for GitLab. Cybersecurity firm Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is the main contender considering an acquisition. The market confirmed this with diverging price moves as GitLab shares rose 9% while Datadog stock fell 7%.


Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOGL Google owns a 22% stake in GitLab. An acquisition could be a complementary fit to its Google Cloud offerings, enhancing its attractiveness to software developers. Microsoft and Amazon.com could also benefit their cloud offerings with the toolsets provided by a GitLab buyout. However, a Datadog acquisition would enable GitLab to maintain its Cloud neutrality. Whoever acquires GitLab will also acquire a customer base of 30 million users.

Why the Acquisition of GitLab Makes Sense

Datadog is an observability platform enabling security information and event management (SEIM), providing operators with a bird's eye view of its complete IT operations. SEIM aggregates log and access data to provide real-time security monitoring analysis. An acquisition of GitLab would mark its footprint in the DevOps segment while enhancing the security benefits of its DevSecOps offerings. The combination would provide complete end-to-end visibility for clients using GitLab development tools with Datadog's monitoring and analytics. Analysts believe a Datadog merger would enable GitLab to expand its revenue model, which is currently seat-based, to align with Datadog's consumption model.

Doubters Make Their Argument

Barclay's analysts doubt whether Datadog would have the financial resources to orchestrate a buyout. The company had $2.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents, which is a fraction of GitLab’s $8.5 billion market cap. Datadog would have to incur expensive debt financing options to pursue an acquisition.

Barclays analysts noted, "If Datadog were to come after GitLab, such a transaction would likely represent about a quarter of Datadog's market cap. The company does not have enough cash on hand to fund the transaction and, hence, would need to finance the acquisition using debt or equity financing. While both would be options available to the company, we don't view either as ideal in the current climate."

GitLab GTLB stock chart

GTLB Stock Attempts a Bull Flag Breakout

The daily candlestick chart for GTLB illustrates a bull flag breakout pattern. GTLB initially triggered a rectangle channel breaking on its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings. GTLB gapped down to $52.04 and sold off to a low of $42.46 on June 20, 2024. GTLB formed a rounding bottom and staged a rally back up through the $52.04 gap-fill price level. The bull flag formed after peaking the flagpole at $53.80. The parallel trendline pullback gapped to breakout to $56.50 on the takeover rumor, but shares have fallen back down to retest the gap-fill support at $52.04. The daily relative strength index (RSI) is coiled around the 60-band. Pullback support levels are at $50.74, $46.98, $43.58, and $41.61.

GitLab analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat. There are 25 analyst ratings comprised of 21 Buys and four Holds, with an average consensus price target 25.% higher at $67.50.  

→ Kiss of death from Joe Biden (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in GitLab right now?

Before you consider GitLab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GitLab wasn't on the list.

While GitLab currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
GitLab (GTLB)
3.8106 of 5 stars
3.81 / 5 stars		$53.54-0.1%N/A-19.47Moderate Buy$67.30
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.9175 of 5 stars
4.92 / 5 stars		$182.55-0.3%N/A51.13Buy$219.38
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.6888 of 5 stars
4.69 / 5 stars		$442.94+1.3%0.68%38.35Moderate Buy$484.94
Oracle (ORCL)
4.9175 of 5 stars
4.92 / 5 stars		$140.17+1.2%1.14%37.78Moderate Buy$145.83
Datadog (DDOG)
4.7111 of 5 stars
4.71 / 5 stars		$121.22+1.8%N/A378.81Moderate Buy$138.21
Alphabet (GOOGL)
4.1466 of 5 stars
4.15 / 5 stars		$181.67+2.3%0.44%27.86Moderate Buy$200.44
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
This AI made her leave her job
This AI trading tool is probably unlike anything you've ever seen before… It scans the entire market and fi...
Prosper Trading Academy | Sponsored
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement
Almost everyone loves a company that pays strong dividends. Who doesn't like receiving a check every quarter f...
MarketBeat
Morning briefing: Set your targets for the day
Earnings Season Gold Rush: Your FREE Ticket Inside Discover how to potentially capitalize on Q3 earnings an...
StockEarnings | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Don’t Need an AI Boost to Move Higher
At the time of this writing, shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up over 17% since the company rep...
MarketBeat
This student turned $1,300 into $45,000 in just 4 Months!
With the help of S.A.M. (my new AI-powered scanner) it's now easier than ever to find these unique trades... ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsored
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equiti...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

How to Trade After Hours Like a Pro
Opportunities Arise as Stock Market Rotates from Big Tech
3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines