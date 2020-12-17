Log in
$3,236.08
-4.88 (-0.15 %)
(As of 12/17/2020 12:00 AM ET)
Today's Range
$3,221.00
Now: $3,236.08
$3,263.51
50-Day Range
$3,004.48
MA: $3,150.49
$3,322.00
52-Week Range
$1,626.03
Now: $3,236.08
$3,552.25
Volume3.45 million shs
Average Volume3.25 million shs
Market Capitalization$1.62 trillion
P/E Ratio94.76
Dividend YieldN/A
Beta1.2
Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. The company also operates in the food delivery business in Bengaluru, India. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. The company also has utility-scale solar projects in China, Australia, and the United States. Amazon.com, Inc. has a strategic relationship with NXP Semiconductors N.V. to deliver a cloud compute solution for vehicles that enable cloud-powered services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Amazon.com logo

MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

1.64 out of 5 stars

Retail/Wholesale Sector

73rd out of 320 stocks

Catalog & Mail-Order Houses Industry

5th out of 25 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 3.5Community Rank: 2.0Dividend Strength: 0.0Insider Behavior: 0.8Valuation: 1.9 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NASDAQ
Industry Catalog & mail-order houses
Sub-IndustryInternet Retail
SectorRetail/Wholesale
Current SymbolNASDAQ:AMZN
Previous Symbol
CUSIP02313510
CIK1018724
Webwww.amazon.com
Phone206-266-1000
Employees798,000

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.40
Current Ratio1.11
Quick Ratio0.88

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio94.76
Forward P/E Ratio93.64
P/E Growth3.13

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$280.52 billion
Price / Sales5.79
Cash Flow$68.55 per share
Price / Cash Flow47.21
Book Value$124.67 per share
Price / Book25.96

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$23.01
Net Income$11.59 billion
Net Margins4.99%
Return on Equity24.49%
Return on Assets7.04%

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares501,750,000
Market Cap$1.62 trillion
Next Earnings Date2/4/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Frequently Asked Questions

How has Amazon.com's stock price been impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Amazon.com's stock was trading at $1,820.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMZN stock has increased by 77.7% and is now trading at $3,236.08.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

Do Wall Street analysts recommend investors buy shares of Amazon.com?

50 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Amazon.com in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 48 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Buy."
View analyst ratings for Amazon.com or view MarketBeat's top 5 stock picks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Amazon.com?

Wall Street analysts have given Amazon.com a "Buy" rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Amazon.com wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

When is Amazon.com's next earnings date?

Amazon.com is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, February 4th 2021.
View our earnings forecast for Amazon.com.

How were Amazon.com's earnings last quarter?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its earnings results on Tuesday, November, 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The e-commerce giant earned $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share.
View Amazon.com's earnings history.

What guidance has Amazon.com issued on next quarter's earnings?

Amazon.com issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020 After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday, October, 29th. The company provided EPS guidance of for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-121 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.32 billion.

What price target have analysts set for AMZN?

50 brokerages have issued 1 year price objectives for Amazon.com's stock. Their forecasts range from $2,050.00 to $4,500.00. On average, they expect Amazon.com's stock price to reach $3,590.83 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 11.0% from the stock's current price.
View analysts' price targets for Amazon.com or view Wall Street analyst' top-rated stocks.

What are Wall Street analysts saying about Amazon.com stock?

Here are some recent quotes from research analysts about Amazon.com stock:
  • 1. According to Zacks Investment Research, "Amazon is gaining on coronavirus-led spike in online orders. Further, solid growth in its online stores sales is driving the top-line growth. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is a major positive. Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remains a tailwind. Further, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS portfolio is contributing well. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features are positives. Also, expanding smart home products offerings are tailwinds. Notably. the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses might hurt the company’s profitability in the near term. Also, foreign exchange headwinds and rising cloud competition are concerns." (10/19/2020)
  • 2. DZ Bank AG analysts commented, "FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert fur Amazon von 2200 auf 2600 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf Kaufen" belassen. Kurzfristigen Belastungen durch die Corona-Epidemie stunden langfristig hohe Chancen wie Kundengewinnung, Wachstum in den margenstarken Bereichen Onlinewerbung und Cloud-Geschaft gegenuber, schrieb Analyst Ingo Wermann in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Diese seien hoher zu gewichten als die Risiken./mf/nas Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 10:42 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 10:52 / MESZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html." (4/15/2020)

Who are some of Amazon.com's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Amazon.com include Netflix (NFLX), Booking (BKNG), Expedia Group (EXPE), TripAdvisor (TRIP), Overstock.com (OSTK), 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS), Groupon (GRPN), PetMed Express (PETS) and CarParts.com (PRTS).
View all competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of Amazon.com own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Amazon.com investors own include NVIDIA (NVDA), Alibaba Group (BABA), Micron Technology (MU), Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), General Electric (GE), Canopy Growth (CGC), Alphabet (GOOG), The Walt Disney (DIS) and salesforce.com (CRM).

Who are Amazon.com's key executives?

Amazon.com's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Jeffrey P. Bezos, Founder, Chairman, Pres & CEO (Age 56, Pay $1.68M)
  • Mr. Brian T. Olsavsky, Sr. VP & CFO (Age 56, Pay $163.2k)
  • Mr. Jeffrey A. Wilke, Chief Exec. Officer of Worldwide Consumer (Age 53, Pay $210.72k)
  • Mr. Andrew R. Jassy, Chief Exec. Officer of Amazon Web Services Inc. (Age 52, Pay $348.81k)
  • Mr. Dave Clark, Sr. VP of Worldwide Operations
  • Ms. Shelley L. Reynolds, VP, Worldwide Controller & Principal Accounting Officer (Age 55)
  • Dr. Werner Vogels, Chief Technology Officer
  • Mr. David A. Zapolsky, Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. (Age 56)
  • Ms. Ragia Samir, Head of Marketing
  • Ms. Beth Galetti, Sr. VP of Worldwide HR

What is Amazon.com's stock symbol?

Amazon.com trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "AMZN."

Who are Amazon.com's major shareholders?

Amazon.com's stock is owned by a number of retail and institutional investors. Top institutional shareholders include Great West Life Assurance Co. Can (7.08%), State Street Corp (3.26%), Morgan Stanley (0.97%), Nuveen Asset Management LLC (0.64%), Jennison Associates LLC (0.56%) and UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. (0.42%). Company insiders that own Amazon.com stock include Andrew R Jassy, Brian T Olsavsky, Daniel P Huttenlocher, David Zapolsky, Indra K Nooyi, Jeffrey A Wilke, Jeffrey M Blackburn, Jeffrey P Bezos, Jonathan Rubinstein, Judith A Mcgrath, Patricia Q Stonesifer and Shelley Reynolds.
View institutional ownership trends for Amazon.com.

Which institutional investors are selling Amazon.com stock?

AMZN stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC, Nuveen Asset Management LLC, Egerton Capital UK LLP, Alkeon Capital Management LLC, Sands Capital Management LLC, AQR Capital Management LLC, New York State Common Retirement Fund, and Sustainable Growth Advisers LP. Company insiders that have sold Amazon.com company stock in the last year include Andrew R Jassy, Brian T Olsavsky, Daniel P Huttenlocher, David Zapolsky, Jeffrey A Wilke, Jeffrey M Blackburn, Jeffrey P Bezos, Jonathan Rubinstein, Judith A Mcgrath, Patricia Q Stonesifer, and Shelley Reynolds.
View insider buying and selling activity for Amazon.com or view top insider-selling stocks.

Which institutional investors are buying Amazon.com stock?

AMZN stock was purchased by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Great West Life Assurance Co. Can, SB Management Ltd, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, Morgan Stanley, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA, Jennison Associates LLC, and Jupiter Asset Management Ltd..
View insider buying and selling activity for Amazon.com or or view top insider-buying stocks.

How do I buy shares of Amazon.com?

Shares of AMZN can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

What is Amazon.com's stock price today?

One share of AMZN stock can currently be purchased for approximately $3,236.08.

How big of a company is Amazon.com?

Amazon.com has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion and generates $280.52 billion in revenue each year. The e-commerce giant earns $11.59 billion in net income (profit) each year or $23.01 on an earnings per share basis. Amazon.com employs 798,000 workers across the globe.

What is Amazon.com's official website?

The official website for Amazon.com is www.amazon.com.

How can I contact Amazon.com?

Amazon.com's mailing address is 410 TERRY AVENUE NORTH, SEATTLE WA, 98109. The e-commerce giant can be reached via phone at 206-266-1000 or via email at [email protected]

This page was last updated on 12/18/2020 by MarketBeat.com Staff
