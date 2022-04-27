Greece taps bond markets after sovereign upgrade

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece raised 1.5 billion euros in a 7-year bond re-issue Wednesday, tapping markets days after a sovereign credit rating upgrade.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said the money was raised with a yield of 2.4% ‒ up from the 2% yield in 2020 when the bond was first issued.

The latest auction took place amid “uncertainty and a deterioration of conditions in the global bond market,” the minister said. “The uncertainty is caused by geopolitical developments, the ongoing health and energy crises and the significant increase in inflation, as well as the shift by central banks toward a more restrictive monetary policy.”

Athens is hoping to return to investment grade next year for the first time since the near-collapse of its economy triggered successive international bailouts starting in 2010.

The ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Friday raised the Greek sovereign rating to BB+ from BB, one notch below investment grade. S&P praised ongoing reforms by Greece's center-right government despite global financial disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. Following Greece's exit in 2018 from international bailouts, mostly funded by other members of the eurozone, Greece's public finances remain under “enhanced surveillance” by the European Union that include tough spending controls. That process is due to end over the summer.

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.