2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 18,386 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 18,386 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $346,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 20,534 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $383,575.12.

On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $442,112.96.

On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,206,440.82.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,382,371.77.

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Alphabet Stock Up 2.1%

Alphabet stock traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,938,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,346,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.82 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $420.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $277,696,000 after buying an additional 93,293 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 89,299 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,679,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 274,761 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,902,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $9.11 versus the $2.89 consensus and revenue of $119.8 billion versus estimates of $117.1 billion. Accelerating Google Cloud growth, resilient Search demand and early AI monetization are supporting the bullish case. Forget AI Capex Concerns - Buy Alphabet After Excellent Q2 Earnings

Alphabet’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $9.11 versus the $2.89 consensus and revenue of $119.8 billion versus estimates of $117.1 billion. Accelerating Google Cloud growth, resilient Search demand and early AI monetization are supporting the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 earnings forecast to $17.88 per share and maintained an Overweight rating with a $445 price target. These actions indicate that some analysts view the selloff as an opportunity to buy the dip. Analysts set Google GOOGL stock price target

Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 earnings forecast to $17.88 per share and maintained an Overweight rating with a $445 price target. These actions indicate that some analysts view the selloff as an opportunity to buy the dip. Positive Sentiment: A multiyear agreement to bring Peacock programming, including sports and Universal content, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. could strengthen YouTube’s subscription value proposition and broaden its content ecosystem. NBCUniversal and YouTube ink deal

A multiyear agreement to bring Peacock programming, including sports and Universal content, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. could strengthen YouTube’s subscription value proposition and broaden its content ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary increasingly frames the recent technology weakness as sector rotation rather than a collapse in AI demand. Alphabet’s cloud expansion and reported capacity constraints suggest the AI infrastructure cycle remains intact, although investors are demanding clearer returns on spending.

Market commentary increasingly frames the recent technology weakness as sector rotation rather than a collapse in AI demand. Alphabet’s cloud expansion and reported capacity constraints suggest the AI infrastructure cycle remains intact, although investors are demanding clearer returns on spending. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to approximately $195 billion-$205 billion. The scale of the AI buildout contributed to negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company, intensifying concerns about cash returns, profitability and the risk of overinvestment. Hyperscalers face higher capex scrutiny

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to approximately $195 billion-$205 billion. The scale of the AI buildout contributed to negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company, intensifying concerns about cash returns, profitability and the risk of overinvestment. Negative Sentiment: Following a record $1 billion European fine, rivals are preparing private damage claims that could total as much as $10 billion, creating a potentially significant legal and regulatory overhang. Google rivals line up seeking damages

Following a record $1 billion European fine, rivals are preparing private damage claims that could total as much as $10 billion, creating a potentially significant legal and regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Reports that shared Claude conversations and files were publicly searchable through Google exposed potential sensitive information, raising privacy, trust and reputational concerns, though the issue primarily involves Anthropic’s sharing controls.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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