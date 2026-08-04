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8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Releases Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
8X8 logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • 8X8 issued Q2 FY2027 guidance calling for EPS of $0.07–$0.08 and revenue of $185 million–$190 million, both slightly above or in line with analyst expectations. Full-year FY2027 EPS guidance was set at $0.33–$0.38.
  • Shares rose 8.7% to $2.24 during Tuesday trading, while the stock remains covered with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $2.45.
  • Institutional investors own nearly 94% of outstanding shares, although a company director recently sold 20,207 shares valued at approximately $36,575.
  • Five stocks we like better than 8X8.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.0 million. 8X8 also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.330-0.380 EPS.

8X8 Trading Up 8.7%

NASDAQ:EGHT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,189,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Weiss Ratings raised 8X8 from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut 8X8 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on 8X8

Insider Activity

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 20,207 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $36,574.67. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,425.66. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in 8X8 by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,162 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8x8, Inc NASDAQ: EGHT is a global provider of cloud-based enterprise communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions. The company's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform integrates voice, video, chat, SMS and contact-centre capabilities into a single, software-driven solution. By combining real-time analytics, team messaging and interoperability with third-party business applications, 8x8 aims to simplify communications infrastructure for organisations of all sizes.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Campbell, California, 8x8 pioneered hosted VoIP services for businesses in the late 1990s and went public on the NASDAQ in 1997.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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