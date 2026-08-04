8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.0 million-$765.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.6 million. 8X8 also updated its Q2 2027 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research cut 8X8 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded 8X8 from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Price Performance

8X8 stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 2,189,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.59 million, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 20,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $36,574.67. Following the sale, the director directly owned 167,086 shares in the company, valued at $302,425.66. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company's stock.

About 8X8

8x8, Inc NASDAQ: EGHT is a global provider of cloud-based enterprise communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions. The company's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform integrates voice, video, chat, SMS and contact-centre capabilities into a single, software-driven solution. By combining real-time analytics, team messaging and interoperability with third-party business applications, 8x8 aims to simplify communications infrastructure for organisations of all sizes.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Campbell, California, 8x8 pioneered hosted VoIP services for businesses in the late 1990s and went public on the NASDAQ in 1997.

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